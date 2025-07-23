UCLA Looking to Bring in Five-Star Legacy Wing
UCLA draws a fine line between looking to be the best program it can be, and looking after its own.
And while it may be a battle to even determine where Tajh Ariza decides to play, the Bruins at least have this in their corner: his father and longtime NBA veteran, Trevor, is an alum.
Trevor only spent one season in Westwood, and performed at a high level even though he missed a few games due to injury, earning Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors. Ultimately, he parlayed that season into an NBA career spanning over 1,100 games and an NBA Title.
His son, Tajh, is one of 2026’s most prolific college prospects, with a five-star ranking and a 98 rating on 247Sports, and UCLA has made him an offer as well as other programs like Oregon.
It’s too early to tell where Tajh ends up, but one thing is for sure: the kid can flat-out ball.
He plays a similar, yet more refined game than his dad, with all the attributes that Trevor had, explosive athleticism, solid perimeter shooting, and active defense.
But the game comes a lot more naturally to Tajh. There’s a reason why Trevor played in the league for so long, but there’s also a reason why he was never the main, or even secondary option on winning teams.
He played a very mechanical game. You could never expect him to do a significant amount of ball handling because that wasn’t a strength of his. Either he was spotting up from beyond the arc or cutting to the rim. Beyond that, his defensive capabilities shined, especially as a major piece in stifling Carmelo Anthony in the 2009 Western Conference Finals.
Tajh, on the other hand, can handle his own with the ball in his hands. There’s a lot more fluidity to his game compared to his dad, with quality ball handling and a much more refined jump shot.
If you remember, Trevor actually had to work on his shot when he started his career, and it wasn’t until his third stop with the Lakers that he became a dependable outside threat.
Another part of Tajh’s game that really sticks out is that he’s not a selfish player. He’ll look for opportunities to create for his teammates, whether it’s analyzing the floor or in transition when he sees the perfect outlet pass.
Any program would be lucky to have someone like Tajh giving his commitment, but it’s extra special since blue and gold runs deep in his blood.
Will he follow in his dad’s footsteps? Or will he pave his own way?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another Tahj Ariza story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.