5-Star Recruit Tajh Ariza Visiting Oregon Ducks, Son of L.A. Lakers Star Trevor Ariza
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is looking to bolster its 2026 recruiting class with one of the best players in the country and just took one more step toward potentially doing so.
Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, the Ducks have scheduled an official visit for Sept. 6 with five-star 2026 forward Tajh Ariza. A product of prestiguous St. John Bosco in the Los Angeles metro area, Ariza is the son of former NBA veteran Trevor Ariza, who played 18 seasons in the league with 10 teams. This included stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and many more.
Strangely enough, Oregon's football team is also reportedly seen as the leader for five-star 2026 safety Jett Washington, who is the nephew of the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Ariza and Bryant played in Los Angeles together for two seasons, even winning a championship as teammates in 2009 over the Orlando Magic.
According to 247Sports' rankings, Ariza is the No. 2 small forward and No. 4 overall player in the class. He has received offers from programs like Kansas, Arkansas, Texas, USC, Kentucky, Arizona State, Kansas State, UNLV, Nebraska and many more. Ariza was also recently visited by Kentucky coach Mark Pope.
The Ducks originally offered Ariza in October of 2024.
“We’re just talking about their program a lot," Tajh Ariza told On3 of the Ducks. "I like how they run their offense, they run a really pro-style offense and they show me how I can fit in.”
Oregon has yet to land a one-way basketball commit in the 2026 class, not counting five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. A talented dual-sport athlete, Harrison intends on playing both football and basketball in Eugene but the Ducks will need to bolster the class around him to feel more comfortable about the future of the roster. Landing Ariza would do just that.
As for the 2025-26 season, Oregon recently added Ohio State transfer and former five-star McDonald's All-American Sean Stewart along with his brother, Miles Stewart, who played at Howard the past three seasons. Oregon also added Texas Longhorns wing Devon Pryor, Elon guardTK Simpkins and Penn State forward Miles Goodman.
However, the Ducks parted ways with Goodman on May 15 after charges were filed against him by Penn State police.
The Ducks are also welcoming incoming freshman guard JJ Frakes, who is the only high school commit for Oregon in the 2025 recruiting class.
Oregon has already secured the returns of guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Kwame Evans Jr. but still have work to do in order to finalize the roster for next season. Additionally, Ducks center Nate Bittle is testing the NBA Draft waters, but he has still maintained his college eligibility should he choose to return to Oregon.