REPORT: Bruins Projected Top 10 in 'Way-Too-Early' Rankings
The UCLA Bruins have been productive in the transfer portal this offseason, seeking to return to their historical status of a powerhouse program. A recent report projects the Bruins to be a top-10 team heading into next year with a veteran returning roster and several impact transfer players.
In a recent "way-too-early top 25" projection for next season, ESPN's Jeff Borzello slated the Bruins to be the No. 10 team in the country to begin next season. With the additions of several key transfers, this is going to be a revamped Bruin team that has championship potential.
"UCLA made a massive early splash in the portal, landing Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent from New Mexico," Borzello wrote. "He gives the Bruins a dynamic, aggressive playmaker.
"Three starters from this season's team should also be back, and coach Mick Cronin will hope for a step forward from freshman Trent Perry. Eric Dailey Jr. and Tyler Bilodeau from one of the better front court duos in the Big Ten, with both players posing matchup problems for opponents."
Borzello's projected starting five for next season is as follows; PG - Donovan Dent (Sr.), G - Skyy Clark (Sr.), SG - Trent Perry (So.), SF - Eric Dailey Jr. (Jr.), F - Tyler Bilodeau (Sr.).
With the transfer additions of junior forward Xavier Booker (Michigan State), senior center Steven Jamerson II (San Diego), and senior guard Jamar Brown (Kansas City), this UCLA team might just have more depth than it did one season ago.
The top 10 prediction from Borzello is not far off from what CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein said several weeks ago, prior to the Dent signing. He mentioned that if the Bruins were to acquire Dent for his senior season, they would be in the mix as a top five team, nationally.
"If UCLA were to add Donovan Dent, the Bruins are probably a top four or five team to start next season." Rothstein said.
The one Achilles heel for the Bruins last season was their scoring efficiency. When they shot well, they beat several ranked teams. When they shot poorly, they lost to the bottom tier Big Ten teams like Nebraska, Rutgers, and Minnesota.
Who they have brought in will remedy that issue very quickly.
Make sure to follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another Bruins news story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE