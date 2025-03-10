UCLA's Cronin Gives Hard Truth Regarding his Coaching Intensity
The UCLA Bruins forced 20 turnovers, resulting in 37 points, one of their most productive and efficient defensive performances of the year, in their win over USC on Saturday. They suffocated the Trojans from the opening tip and did not let up for all 40 minutes.
Even with the Bruins leading by 20-plus, Bruins coach Mick Cronin was just as intense and accountable for his team as if it was a tie game in overtime. He spoke postgame about why he is so intense, coaching his team and the benefits that come from teaching players in the way that he does.
"I take a lot of heat for being intense and all that; I mean, this isn't Little League," Cronin said. "You don't become that kind of defensive team standing over there whispering sweet nothings to people."
Cronin could not have hit the nail on the head any better. There is no place in college basketball for players to be coddled and babied, pushing them to be winners that way. It takes a stern tone and some tough love to build a team that can be a nightmare to try and score against, which is what UCLA is.
The best defensive teams are the ones that are coached at the highest level with the utmost expectation and intensity to be great. The sixth-year Bruins coach possesses all of those qualities and is considered one of the marquee coaches in the county for it.
The No. 3 Houston Cougars are the top defensive team in the country, allowing just 58.1 points per game, coached by Kelvin Sampson, one of the more hard-nosed, intense coaches in the game. Back-to-back national champion UConn coach, Dan Hurley, another perfect example.
Rick Pitino's No. 6-ranked St. John's Red Storm is just a few ticks better than UCLA in terms of turnovers forced per game (15.6). Pitino is another example of a no-nonsense head coach that has some of the most intensity of any active coach in the country.
It is almost required for a head coach to have that type of grit and authority over his players if he wants to push them to a point of immense success. The only reason Cronin is so irate with his players is because he cares so deeply about them as people and their success on the floor.
Saturday's win over USC is just one of the many stout defensive performances that this team has put together this year and it is no surprise that they have done so. Cronin has elite coaching ability and always finds a way to get the very most out of each one of his players in all facets of the game.
