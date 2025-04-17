Former Bruin Earns Another Playoff Appearance with Play-In Victory
Former UCLA standout forward and NBA veteran Kevon Looney is heading to yet another playoff push, seeking a fourth NBA title as he helped the Golden State Warriors earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with a win in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night.
Looney and the Warriors earned a 121-116 win over the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to advance them to the first round of the NBA Playoffs. They are set to face the No. 2 Houston Rockets, starting Sunday night. Looney netted two points with one rebound in 10 minutes of play.
Despite not posting an eye-popping stat line in the win, Looney still provided winning plays on both ends of the court. In a two-possession game, late in the fourth quarter, Looney was brought in for big-time minutes, defending the rim and disrupting Memphis' top scorers down the stretch.
Tuesday's win marks the Warriors' very first Play-In victory after an 0-3 franchise record in the newly added playoff format, introduced to the league in 2021. Looney is in his 10th season, all with Golden State, and is heading to his seventh playoff appearance as a three-time NBA Champion ('17, '18, '22).
Looney was drafted by the Warriors, 30th overall, in the 2015 NBA Draft after averaging 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in his lone season with the Bruins. He was teammates with current Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell, who would be selected 46th overall in the same year.
Sunday's Game 1 against Houston will mark Looney's 600th NBA game, assuming the ultimate veteran role for one of the greatest organizations in recent history. His career averages sit at 5.0 points on 57.5% shooting with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.
Looney has become accustomed to the fact that his Warriors play on a different level when the playoffs roll around, and his role will likely expand as a 10-year veteran. Head coach Steve Kerr has immense trust in Looney's ability and will be expected to make winning plays in this coming series.
Catch Looney in Game One of the Western Conference First Round, facing the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. PT, 9:30 p.m. ET.
