UCLA-Northwestern Could Easily Be Defensive Clinic
The UCLA Bruins take on the Northwestern Wildcats on the road on Monday in a Big Ten conference clash that could have the looks of a low-scoring game. Given the Bruins' recent struggles when shooting the ball, the defense will have to be a major factor once again if they want to head back home as winners.
UCLA has only been able to score a high of 78 points in its last six contests. Defense has been the Bruins' biggest strength all season long, and it shouldn't be a tactic they steer away from. However this time around, the Bruins might be in for a defensive battle against Northwestern.
Going into the game, the Wildcats rank fourth in the Big Ten on defense, whereas UCLA sits at the top of those rankings. Northwestern has allowed just 69 points per game, while the Bruins held their opponents to an average of 65 points a game.
Luckily for Coach Mick Cronin and the rest of the squad, the Wildcats sit 16th in the Big Ten conference in terms of average points put up per game, with 73.3. UCLA has typically been on the defense, given its offense hasn't been the best, but the Bruins do average 74.4 points per game, which puts them ahead of Northwestern on the average day.
UCLA's Aday Mara and Northwestern's Matthew Nicolson should be utilized properly on defense if either program cares about bringing in another victory. Mara ranks in a fifth-place tie in average blocks per game, whereas Nicholson ranks within the Top 10 himself, coming in at rank eight.
If Mara handles the blocking and senior Kobe Johnson continues his consistent ways on defense, the Bruins could be making a recipe for success. In fact, Johnson is ranked sixth in the Big Ten in average steals per game, with 1.7. Over UCLA's last five games, Johnson has five steals, averaging one per game.
The game could come down to who's offense takes a leap forward. Junior Tyler Bilodeau, the Bruins' leading scorer this season, will likely be heavily relied on down the stretch, especially since he is averaging just under 14 points per game.
