REPORT: Mick Cronin Gives His Bruin Basketball Mount Rushmore
UCLA coach Mick Cronin joined the FOX college basketball crew earlier this week and provided his Mount Rushmore of UCLA basketball players, providing a diverse such a four players while paying homage and showing a bit of bias as well.
Cronin's selections made their waves on social media as he was in-studio with FOX, who posted a video of the Bruins head coach making his picks. It is interesting to see who stands out in Cronin's mind as the biggest pillars of UCLA basketball.
"On my Mount Rushmore of UCLA Basketball, it starts with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton," Cronin said. "Then I think we'd probably have to go Hall of Famer, so we got to go Reggie Miller. Then I gotta make it personal and put in Jaime Jaquez [Jr.]."
A perfect encapsulation of Bruins basketball, Cronin nailed the Mount Rushmore bit. Leading off with one of the biggest legends of the sport, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was a no-brainer. He still holds numerous program records and was a three-time Final Four Most Outstanding Player ('67-'69).
Bruin legend Bill Walton ('71-'74) was another easy selection that Cronin made. He was recently honored by the program during their latest home game against Ohio State, last week. Walton was a four-year player, earning National Player of the Year three times and two Final Four MVP's.
Between Kareem and Walton, the pair combined for six national championships and five Final Four Most Outstanding Player awards, and both have their jerseys retired at Pauley Pavilion. When people think of UCLA Basketball, those are the first two names that come to mind.
Cronin's third selection was another Hall of Fame player, five-year Bruin guard Reggie Miller ('83-'87), His No. 31 is also retired at Pauley, but also with the Indiana Pacers. Miller was a two-time First Team All-Pac-10 player ('86, '87) while being the National Invite Tournament (NIT) MVP in 1985.
Cronin made it personal by choosing Jaime Jaquez Jr., the only player that he coached of the four. The current Miami Heat guard helped lead UCLA to their first Final Four appearance since 2008 when they did it in 2021. In four seasons under Cronin, Jaquez averaged 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds.
