UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Defense Biggest Key to Six-Game Win Streak
The UCLA Bruins (17-6, 8-4) put together one of their best defensive performances of the season on Tuesday night as they defeated the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2) at Pauley Pavilion. The way they have shut down opposing teams this year is proving to be their greatest strength.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down how the Bruins' defensive prowess has been the leading factor in their six-game win streak. They have continued to prove why they are one of the best defensive teams in the country.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins held Michigan State to its lowest total of the season at just 61 points, a team that was averaging 80.5 points per game coming in. They scored 19 points off the Spartans' turnovers and ultimately forced them to commit 16 on the night, which was the deciding factor in a 63-61 upset victory.
Coach Mick Cronin spoke postgame and explained the reason why his team was able to come out on top in one of the more physical games this season. The Bruins turned the ball over just three times themselves, giving the Spartans almost no chance to capitalize on their mistakes.
"The story of the game is one stat, points off turnovers," Cronin said. "We only had three turnovers. I told you guys, we get to the NCAA Tournament, we play every game with three turnovers, we'll cut the nets down."
There is no doubt that the Bruins' defense has been their strong suit this year. During their six-game win streak, they have continued to force teams to underachieve on the scoreboard, limiting multiple programs to their lowest scoring totals of the year.
UCLA held the top scoring offense in the Big Ten, the Iowa Hawkeyes (85.5 points per game), to just 70 points and forced 15 turnovers to start its winning ways back in mid-January. The Bruins went on to hold the Washington Huskies to 60 points, nearly a dozen under their average.
That was followed by holding the Oregon Ducks to 52 points, their lowest total of the season and severely under their season total (76.4). They flexed their defensive muscles once more against the Spartans, keeping their offense completely off-balance for a majority of the contest.
The teams that are built for March are the ones that can limit the best teams in the country to uncharacteristic scoring nights. The Bruins have shown their ability to go toe-to-toe with anyone while forcing them to have a poor shooting performance, doing it at a consistent rate.
