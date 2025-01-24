Bruins Possess Important Opportunity Against Washington
The UCLA Bruins (13-6) possess an incredible opportunity this Friday night when they meet the Washington Huskies (10-9) on the road. It will be a chance for the Bruins to sweep the Huskies this season, win their third-straight game, and return to above .500 in conference play.
In their first meeting back in early December that opened up Big Ten play, the Bruins took down Washington by 11 points at home, holding them to just 58 total points. It has been almost two months since the pair faced off, but the Bruins seek a similar result.
Bruins junior forward Tyler Bilodeau and sophomore guard Sebastian Mack led the team with 16 points each and junior guard Dylan Andrews had 12. Their defense was stout as well, holding Huskies star forward Great Osobor to 14 points, one of his lowest point totals of the season to this point.
After losing four-straight Big Ten games, UCLA was looking like they were headed in the wrong direction in their first season in a news conference. They have quickly bounced back with wins over Iowa and No. 18 Wisconsin to return to .500 with a very winnable game on the horizon.
The Huskies are now experiencing a conference losing streak of their own, falling to their last five opponents and dropped to 1-6 in Big Ten play this season. There will not be a more prime opportunity for the Bruins to take advantage of Washington's struggles and find another much-needed win.
The issues have sprouted from the shooting woes for this Washington team. They are the second-lowest scoring offense in the conference at 72.3 points per game and the worst shooting team in the Big Ten at 44% from the field.
The Bruins must take advantage with their top defense, forcing just under 17 turnovers and allowing an average of 64.7 points per game. If they just execute their normal game plan and shoot the ball decent, they should have no issues limiting this Husky offense and finding a third-straight win.
If UCLA is able to find themselves a victory and move to 5-4 in conference play, they will be in great shape heading into their Crosstown Showdown with the USC Trojans (12-7) next Monday. Finding wins over Washington and their bitter rival can turn the tide on this season in a heartbeat.
