Bruins Prepare for Bounce-Back Spot on Monday Night
The No.22 UCLA Bruins (1-1) have a chance to get right after being upset last week by New Mexico on the road. They will face a team from the Patriot League in Boston University (0-2) on Monday night in Westwood.
The Bruins were disappointed in their play against the Lobos, turning the ball over 21 times and being unable to generate a strong presence in the paint. They trailed by 11 points at halftime and were never able to put together a scoring run to tie or take the lead. They would lose by 8 points.
Besides turnovers and rebounding, the Bruins will need to find multiple scorers to create success offensively. Against the Lobos, just one Bruin scored in double figures. Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau had 23 points and 15 rebounds. The next closest scorer had just eight points.
Against a Boston team that has started the year slowly with a 0-2 record, losing to Northeastern and San Diego, it will be an optimal chance for the Bruins to fix their issues and focus on their weaknesses against an inferior opponent.
Being upset this early in the year is a blessing in disguise for this team due to the fact that they have many more games to correct and improve their problems before they start conference play in early December. A game against Boston should give them some practice in correcting those faults.
Entering the season nationally ranked, it will be questionable if the Bruins stay within the top 25 after their loss last week. They will surely be ranked and playing their best basketball when the most important games roll around.
Bruins head coach Mick Cronin is in his sixth season at the head of the program and will do a great job of preparing his guys for Monday night and priotize improving their weaknesses instead of utitlizing their strengths to find a win.
If the Bruins play their game that Cronin knows they can, they will have no problem taking down Boston and getting on the right track towards success. They will be heavy favorites at home against a winless team that has traditionally struggled against ranked teams.
