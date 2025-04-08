Former Bruin Mack Finds New Home
A bit over a week after he first hit the transfer portal, former UCLA guard Sebastian Mack has settled on a home.
According to multiple reports, Mack has committed to Missouri.
The two-year Bruin comes off a rather underwhelming season, having averaged 9.6 points per game, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals while playing 21.0 minutes a game. He made just one start.
That followed a freshman season in which Mack finished third on the team in scoring, averaging 12.1 points per game. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes, starting 30 of the Bruins' 33 games.
Mack would be named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.
Things started looking up for Mack this year when he put together back-to-back double-digit scoring performances just before the NCAA Tournament, including an 18-point outing against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament. From there, though, he went scoreless in the Bruins' first-round meeting with Utah State and scored just 4 points against Tennessee in the second round, making just one bucket.
Mack is rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports. A native of Chicago, Mack moved to Las Vegas, where he played for Durango High School and Coronado High School in Henderson.
He was a four-star recruit, ranked the No. 2 class of 2023 prospect in Nevada, the No. 7 shooting guard in his class and the No. 55 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Mack joins a program that went 22-12 this season and earned a 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
He is one of five Bruins to have entered the transfer portal this spring; the others were Dylan Andrews, Aday Mara, Dominick Harris and Devin Williams.
But UCLA has nearly matched the losses by bringing in four players from the portal -- Donovan Dent from New Mexico, Xavier Booker from Michigan State, Steven Jamerson from San Diego and Jamar Brown from Kansas City.
The Bruins have been just fine, and on paper, they look even better than before.
UCLA finished fourth in the Big Ten this season and was bounced in the Round of 32 in this year's national tournament.
