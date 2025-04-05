UCLA Lands Former Five-Star Big Man
UCLA men's basketball prospered yet again by way of the transfer portal on Friday.
Per On3's Joe Tipton, former Michigan State forward Xavier Booker has committed to the Bruins. Booker confirmed the news with a pair of Instagram posts shortly after.
The commitment comes just hours after former Kanas City guard Jamar Brown had committed to the program.
Booker, a former five-star from Indianapolis, didn't quite live up to the hype that surrounded him going into his sophomore campaign. He was pulled from the starting lineup after just three games and ultimately finished the season having averaged just 4.7 points per game and 2.2 rebounds in 12.8 minutes.
But the potential is still there.
A 6-11 stetch-4, Booker can be a presence down low and can also knock it down from range. He made 17 3-pointers this year and 16 in his rookie season.
For his size, however, Booker should be a much more impactful rebounder. Perhaps that area of his game will grow as minutes increase.
Which they should. UCLA needed to replenish its frontcourt, and this was a big step in doing so. The program has lost 7-3 center Aday Mara and forwards William Kyle III and Devin Williams to the portal. Booker could very well be the Bruins' starting center next season.
The former Spartan faced UCLA in Westwood this season. He recorded 6 points, three rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes. The Bruins won that contest, 63-61, in a thriller, back when Michigan State was ranked ninth in the nation.
Booker was a McDonald's All-American and was a very highly touted prospect out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. He was ranked the No. 14 player in his class, the No. 2 center in his class and the No. 1 class of 2023 recruit in Indiana, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
UCLA continues to address areas of need through the transfer portal, and this addition of Booker could turn out to be a massive one, given the big man's ceiling.
Unlike Donovan Dent and Brown, Booker has experience going up against Big Ten opponents on a frequent basis, which should certainly help in his transition to UCLA.
