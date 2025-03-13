Bruins' Clark Has Been Second to None in Recent Production
The UCLA Bruins (22-9, 13-7) are nearing their first-ever Big Ten Tournament appearance and will seek to make some noise behind one player that has received deserved credit from his teammates, earlier this week.
Junior guard Skyy Clark has been impressive and a key for the Bruins' success.
Clark is coming off a season-high 17-point performance while dishing six assists in a blowout win over bitter rival, USC, Sunday on Senior Night. He posted another 10 points, tying a season-high in assists (7), in the Bruins' victory over the Northwestern Wildcats the game prior.
It is tough to find another Bruin that has shined like Clark has down the stretch with a strong ability to score and pass the ball at a high level.
Fellow teammates, senior Lazar Stefanovic and junior forward Tyler Bilodeau both spoke to the media on Tuesday and were asked about Clark's production and what it has meant to have him on the roster this season.
Both players gave the third-year transfer immense credit. Stefanovic recognized his character and basketball IQ, while Bilodeau has loved seeing his uptick in production while having a knack in the rebound game. At 6-3, Clark surprisingly averages 2.9 rebounds and has a season-high of nine.
"He's a great teammate, and you said it correctly; he'll do anything for the team," Stefanovic said. "Whenever he's needed at the moment and it's great to have him here. I have a personally great relationship with him, I really like playing with him, being on the court with him.
"He's a smart guy, you can always talk with him, he sees a lot on the court, so it's just great being out there with him."
"I think he's playing really well," Bilodeau said. "I think his defense, it's top in the league, and I think his offense is coming along really nicely. ... Especially for like a smaller guy, he's really great on the glass."
It will take a full team effort for the Bruins to make some noise in both the conference and national tournaments, but having Clark continue to play at this level is crucial. Rebounding and defense have been UCLA's strong suit, but strong guard play is what will put it over the top.
