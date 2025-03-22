UCLA Prepares for Volunteers in Second-Round Bout
The No. 7 seed UCLA Bruins (23-10) are facing arguably their toughest team of the season on Saturday night, taking on the No. 2-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky. This will be a strong matchup for the Bruins despite the seeding.
The Bruins cruised through their first-round opponent, drubbing the Utah State Aggies (26-8) by 25 points to earn a 72-47 win. It was one of the more flawless performances of the season and that type of play will be required against a very talented Volunteer team.
Tennessee also earned a dominant win in the first round, taking down the No. 15-seeded Wofford Terriers hours before the Bruins completed their victory in Lexington. Senior guard Chaz Lanier had a game-high 29 points, going 11-22 from the field and 6-13 from deep. Prepare for him to shoot a ton.
In terms of offensive production, the Volunteers fit well into UCLA's defense, being ranked fourth-worst in the SEC in points per game (74.8). It is a team that only gets up about 56 shots per game, shooting it at a 45.6% clip, far less than what Utah State brought to the table in the first round.
If UCLA plays its game and rebounds well while defending on-ball, it will give the Tennessee fits at times. This is a Volunteer team that has elite scorers but, when kept at bay, struggles to impact the game and find a win. Offense for the Bruins will find its way, but the defense is priority No. 1.
Defensively, the Volunteers are ball hawks, much like the Bruins. They rank 11th in Division I in opponent points per game (63 ppg) and are one of the best perimeter defending teams in the country, ranking top five in the country in opponent field goal and three-point percentage.
With UCLA knocking down 10 3-pointers against the Aggies, it became an integral piece of its game plan to win on Thursday. It may have to find other forms of offense or do a better job of moving without the basketball to create open shots. Tennessee will not allow any easy from outside.
Wofford went 11-26 from three-point land in their loss to the Volunteers, proving that it is possible to find success against a good defensive team. If UCLA is able to play strong defense and hit a few big shots, an upset could very well be on the table for a gritty Bruin team.
