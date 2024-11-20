Bruins' Veteran Guard Could Possibly Return From Injury This Week
The UCLA Bruins (3-1) have experienced their first case of the injury bug as junior guard Dylan Andrews has been dealt a left groin injury that has kept him out of the past two contests against Boston University and Lehigh. He is possible to return this Wednesday against Idaho State.
Bruins coach Mick Cronin had some positive words regarding Andrews' progression back from injury as he was able to practice on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming game at Pauley Pavilion.
"He looks better, he looks a lot better," Cronin said on Tuesday.
Cronin was then asked if Andrews would play on Wednesday night and his answer was as honest as could be. The evaluation process will require more time and the answer to the question will likely be answered just hours before tip-off.
"You got to ask him," Cronin said. "Yeah, I don't -- again, I've accomplished some things in my career, but I don't have a medical license. Also with that type of stuff, this day and age, there's a lot of things involved; it's not like the old days."
It will be hard to gauge at this point whether Andrews will play on Wednesday or not. It would be more beneficial for him to sit out and continue to recover if he is not 110% able to play. They will need Andrews in bigger games when Big Ten play rolls around.
Andrews has been an integral piece of this team and a strong leader. He is one of the longest-tenured players on the team in his third full season under Cronin. He is responding from a sophomore season averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists per game. He started all 32 games last year for the Bruins.
In the season opener against Rider, Andrews dropped 14 points and six assists en route to an 85-50 win over the Broncs. He faltered in game two, scoring only four points with six turnovers in an upset loss to New Mexico at a neutral site. He has not played since that game and is hungry to get back.
When he returns fully healthy, he will be another dangerous piece of the scoring attack to go along with multiple transfers that entered this year in hopes of winning a Big Ten title, making an NCAA Tournament, and competing for a national championship.
