REPORT: Warriors Zeroing in on Trade for Former UCLA Star?
The Golden State Warriors are one of the more interesting teams to monitor heading into the NBA trade deadline, as they are right on the borderline.
Will they be buyers? Will they sell off some pieces?
Well, based on recent developments, it seems like the former.
The Warriors are apparently interested in trading for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and they seemingly prefer the former UCLA Bruins star over Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.
"After pulse-taking conversations with multiple players, it seems Zach LaVine might pique more interest, depending on his cost," wrote Marcus Thompson and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
While Thompson and Slater added that there may be a locker-room concern in terms of who Golden State would have to send out to acquire LaVine, but they also feel that LaVine's talent may trump any potential issues in that area.
"But the culture might have to take a back seat to talent if the Warriors are to make a playoff push. With Jonathan Kuminga considered essentially off the table for any deal involving Butler or LaVine, adding one of the premier wing players has gained some favor," Thompson and Slater wrote. "And if such a deal is possible, the idea of LaVine joining their midst has prompted some intrigue among key stakeholders. The presumption is he’d be a better fit in said culture."
LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 51.1/44.6/79.7 shooting splits in what is one of the most productive campaigns of his NBA career.
The two-time All-Star has struggled to remain healthy throughout his professional tenure, as he has played 70 games just once since 2016-17.
On top of that, LaVine is earning $43 million this season and is slated to make $46 million next year. Plus, he has a $49 million player option for 2026-27, which makes finding a trade partner rather complicated for the Bulls.
But a desperate team like the Warriors may be willing to assume the risk of taking on LaVine's contract, especially if the cost of capital is not too exorbitant.
We'll see if Chicago ultimately finds a trade for the UCLA product before Feb. 6.
