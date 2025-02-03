Does Former UCLA Star Have Legitimate Future With New NBA Team?
In case you missed it, the Chicago Bulls will be trading Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, marking the second time LaVine has been dealt in his NBA career.
The former UCLA star was initially traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Bulls during the summer of 2017.
Now, LaVine will have to start fresh again, and the circumstances are rather puzzling.
The Kings jettisoned De'Aaron Fox in what is ultimately a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs, so Sacramento swapped out one high-octane point guard for another (other pieces were included, of course).
But does LaVine really have a future in Sactown?
The Kings haven't been great this season. They sit at 24-24 and have actually been one of the bigger disappointments in the Western Conference considering they won 48 and 46 games the preceding two years, respectively.
Sacramento didn't really upgrade at the point guard position. It merely landed someone in LaVine who was nearly three years older and more injury-prone.
That's no disrespect to LaVine, who is a terrific player when healthy (as he has displayed this season). But the Kings aren't contenders, and LaVine turns 30 years old in March.
So is it possible that LaVine could get dealt yet again?
The UCLA product is under team control through the end of next season and then has a player option for 2026-27. He is pretty expensive, too, as he is slated to earn $46 million next year and can exercise his $49-million option for the following campaign.
LaVine has played in 70 games just once since the 2016-17 season, as he has endured knee issues throughout the vast majority of his NBA career. He also appeared in just 25 contests last year due to a foot injury that ultimately required surgery.
Sacramento just does not seem like the best long-term fit for the two-time All-Star. Heck, the Kings have made only one playoff appearance since 2007.
Maybe LaVine will really help turn Sacramento around this season, but if not, it's not difficult to imagine the Renton, Washington native once again surfacing in trade speculation during the summer.
