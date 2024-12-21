REPORT: UCLA Legend Strongly Changing Narratives Around NBA
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is gaining steam around the NBA, which is a rather significant development considering how cold his trade market was over the past year.
LaVine entered the 2024-25 campaign widely viewed as a semi-albatross.
The former UCLA Bruins star has two years remaining on his current deal (including this season) and is making in the neighborhood of $50 million in both seasons (the last year is a player option).
Couple that exorbitant price with the fact that LaVine has a very checkered injury history, and you could see why trade interest in the two-time All-Star was stagnant.
However, lately, things have picked up.
The Denver Nuggets were recently reported to have discussed a trade for LaVine, and apparently, the 29-year-old is making serious strides in NBA circles.
LaVine just dropped 36 points in a surprising Bulls win over the Boston Celtics earlier this week, and on the season overall, he is averaging 22.3 points per game on 50.5/43.5/80.9 shooting splits.
As a result, his trade market may be starting to surge.
"Regardless of his contract, these numbers could instantly help many playoff-contending teams around the league," wrote Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. "Talk of teams paying attention to LaVine's situation in Chicago is growing."
The general consensus is that the Bulls will trade LaVine at some point relatively soon, and with the trade deadline less than two months away, it's looking like the UCLA product's tenure in the Windy City may not last too much longer.
There is no question that LaVine can help a contender so long as he stays healthy, which is definitely a major concern.
LaVine has played in 70 games just once since the 2016-17 campaign while battling persistent knee issues. He also appeared in just 25 contests last year due to a foot injury that ultimately required surgery.
But thus far this season, the Renton, Wa. native has been healthy, and he is producing at a very high level.
If he continues playing this way, rival teams will certainly become far less worried about his contract in trade discussions.
We'll see what becomes of LaVine in the coming weeks.
