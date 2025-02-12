Former UCLA Star Hilariously Roasted by New NBA Teammate
The Sacramento Kings acquired Zach LaVine in a deal with the Chicago Bulls before the NBA trade deadline, and LaVine already seems to be fitting in.
The Kings have gone 2-1 and have won two straight games since acquiring LaVine, who dropped 22 points in each of his first two games in Sacramento before finishing with 17 in his third outing.
The problem for the former UCLA star is that his 3-point shot has abandoned him in the early stages of his Kings tenure, as LaVine went just 5-for-22 over his first three games with his new ballclub.
Well, Sacramento guard Malik Monk has already roasted LaVine for his inability to knock down some shots, firing a hilarious — but friendly — jab at the two-time All-Star.
“Yeah, that [expletive] ain't hitting no 3s like he do with everybody else,” Monk said after the Kings' win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. “I don't know what it is, his [expletive] broke right now."
Monk then broke character and said he is confident that LaVine will eventually find his stroke.
“I'm just playing, he's going to start hitting them," Monk said. "He's just got to get a few games under his belt.”
LaVine has always been a very smooth shooter and is making 42.6 percent of his triples this season, so more than likely, the UCLA product will rediscover his shot sooner rather than later.
The 29-year-old had spent the last seven-and-a-half years with the Bulls and was widely viewed as a trade candidate since last year. However, a foot injury that ultimately required surgery prevented Chicago from dealing him at the deadline last season.
Teams were then very wary to swing a trade for LaVine over the summer, as he still has a fairly big contract and a very checkered injury history.
Still, the Renton, Washington native has been terrific this season, averaging 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 34.9 minutes per game while making 50.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 80.4 percent of his free throws in addition to his 3-point efficiency.
The Kings are right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, so we'll see if LaVine can put them over the top.
