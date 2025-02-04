REPORT: Bulls Closing in on Trading Another Former UCLA Star?
The Chicago Bulls have already traded one former UCLA star. Could they move another one before the NBA trade deadline?
The Bulls dealt Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings over the weekend, ending a long-running saga of LaVine trade speculation.
And it appears that Lonzo Ball could be next.
K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network has reported that Chicago may be closing in on a trade for Ball, who spent one season at UCLA back in 2016-17.
"Fluid week but currently hearing there's optimism for a Lonzo Ball trade in which draft capital would be acquired," Johnson posted on X.
Ball has played in 29 games this season and is averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds over 21.3 minutes a night on 36.9/34.8/85.7 shooting splits.
The 27-year-old missed two whole campaigns in 2022-23 and 2023-24 due to persistent knee injuries, but finally got back on the floor this year.
It is clearly taking Ball some time to gather himself after being sidelined for such an extended period of time, but he has absolutely shown signs that he can be a valuable contributor to a contending team.
Ball has never been a scorer, but he is a willing passer and a very versatile defender, and those two attributes have been on full display since his return to the court.
The Anaheim, Ca. native became a legend during his lone season with the Bruins, averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and six boards per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from 3-point range.
Of course, the antics of his father, LaVar Ball, were another reason why Lonzo became such a commodity, but he was also widely viewed as an elite NBA prospect. He even drew comparisons to Hall-of-Fame point guard Jason Kidd.
Ball was then selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick of the NBA Draft but lasted just two seasons with the Lakers before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that sent Anthony Davis back to Los Angeles.
The UCLA product spent two years with the Pelicans prior to signing a four-year, $80-million contract with the Bulls during the summer of 2021.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.