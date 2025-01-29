REPORT: NBA Trade Talks Gaining Steam for Former UCLA Star
The Chicago Bulls may try to blow things up before the NBA trade deadline, and a couple of former UCLA stars could be on the move in the process.
We already know that the Bulls have been trying to trade Zach LaVine, but apparently, Lonzo Ball is also garnering significant trade interest ahead of Feb. 6.
Evan Sidery of Forbes has reported that seven teams have expressed interest in Ball.
"The Clippers, Heat, Hornets, Lakers, Magic, Pistons, and Timberwolves have all held exploratory trade talks with the Bulls centered on Lonzo Ball," Sidery wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Chicago would be open to moving Ball’s $21.3 million expiring contract in exchange for second-round draft capital."
Ball has played in 26 games this season, averaging seven points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 20.8 minutes a night on 37.8/34.8/78.6 shooting splits.
Things have certainly not gone according to plan for Ball in Chicago, as he missed two whole seasons due to knee injuries. He is finally back on the floor this year, and while he has shown signs of life, he is obviously struggling offensively.
Due to Ball's all-around skills, though, there is no doubt that he is an intriguing trade target, especially considering that he is in the final year of his deal.
The 27-year-old spent one season at UCLA during the 2016-17 campaign, registering 14.6 points, 7.6 assists, six boards and 1.8 steals over 35.1 minutes per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from three-point range.
He was then selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft and spent two years with the Lakers before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that sent Anthony Davis back to Los Angeles.
During the summer of 2021, Ball signed a four-year, $80-million deal with the Bulls, but unfortunately, he hasn't gotten much of a chance to showcase his talents in the Windy City.
Chicago probably won't get much in return for Ball, but any assets the Bulls can recoup in exchange for him would be beneficial considering his impending free agency.
