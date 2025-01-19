Did Bruins Latest Win Keep Season Hopes Alive?
The UCLA Bruins four-game skid has officially ended, and just in time too. While the Bruins haven't played their best basketball as of late, their pummeling against the Iowa Hawkeyes might have just saved their season when it comes to looking at the rest of the standings in the Big Ten.
The final score of 94-70 was the first time UCLA dropped 90-plus points in three games, only this time, it walked out victorious. The Big Ten has gotten tough in the middle part of the season, especially lately. The Bruins might have ended their losing streak at the right time.
As both Michigan State and the Michigan Wolverines continue to fight for first place in the conference, UCLA's victory kept it within four games back of first place. Given the way the top teams have played over their stretches, if the Bruins lost, it would greatly push them out of contention for a Big Ten championship in their first season in the conference.
Games have not been easy as of late for UCLA, as head coach Mick Cronin has ripped into the performance of his players. While no player will come out and say so, the victory probably felt nice to get coach Cronin off their backs, even if it was for a few days.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau returned to his old ways as he dropped 18 points in the victory. Bilodeau had gone cold on the Bruins losing streak, but luckily came back to the play UCLA fans have been used to.
The real star though was Eric Dailey Jr. The sophomore guard dropped 23 points in the victory, while collecting four assists in the making. Spending 29 minutes on the court, UCLA needed its star duo to drop points, luckily, they did.
Going forward for UCLA, its second quarter shooting needs to improve. A recent trend has shown that the Bruins have trouble in the second quarter of the game. However, the team was able to score enough in the first half against Iowa to hold onto the victory, despite underperforming in the second half once again.
The Bruins change their focus to the Wisconsin Badgers, another team that sits ahead of them in the standings for the Big Ten.
