Former UCLA Bruins Star Hit With Rough Injury Update
Former UCLA Bruins star Lonzo Ball cannot seem to catch a break.
After missing each of the last two seasons due to persistent knee issues, Ball finally returned this year, only to go down with a wrist injury.
Ball's timetable is rather murky, and on Wednesday, Coach Billy Donovan provided an update on his point guard, saying he will need all of next week to recover before he begins ramping up.
So, essentially, Ball's return is being pushed even further down the road, which is certainly not what Bulls fans wanted to hear.
The 27-year-old has played in just three games this season, averaging 4.7 points and 3.7 assists over 15.7 minutes a night while shooting 35.7 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.
Ball famously spent one season at UCLA during the 2016-17 campaign, registering 14.6 points, 7.6 assists, six rebounds and 1.8 steals across 35.1 minutes per game on 55.1/41.2/67.3 shooting splits.
He was then selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.
The Anaheim, Ca. native spent just two disappointing years with the Lakers before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles in July 2019.
Ball began to break out of his shell in New Orleans, especially in Year 2 when he recorded 14.6 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 boards per game. He was then dealt to Chicago in a sign-and-trade deal during the summer of 2021.
Injuries limited to Ball to 35 games in his debut campaign in the Windy City, with the floor general posting 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 dimes per contest.
Ball is in the final year of his contract, so this season is absolutely a pivotal one for the Bruins legend. When healthy, Ball has displayed that he has a solid feel for the game and can absolutely be a positive contributor in the right situation.
But the operative phrase is "when healthy."
Hopefully, Ball can finally shed his injury issues and get back on the court for good.
