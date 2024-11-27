Former UCLA Bruins Star Receives Massive Injury Update
Former UCLA Bruins star Lonzo Ball may finally be making his way back to the court.
Ball has played in just three games this season due to a wrist injury he suffered in late October, but the Chicago Bulls guard is aiming to return for his team's game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, via Shams Charania of ESPN.
The 27-year-old returned to the floor for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign this year, as he missed two full seasons due to knee issues.
In a bout of extreme misfortune, Ball was injured again.
Luckily, it was not Ball's knees this time, and on the bright side, his injury timetable was not nearly as long as some had recently anticipated.
Ball famously spent one season at UCLA during the 2016-17 campaign, averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 assists, six rebounds and 1.8 steals over 35.1 minutes per game on 55.1/41.2/67.3 shooting splits.
The Anaheim, Ca. native was then selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft and entered the league with sky-high expectations.
Ball spent two mostly disappointing seasons with the Lakers before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles during the summer of 2019.
He would spend two years with the Pelicans prior to signing with the Bulls in 2021.
Ball has been productive when healthy, logging 11.8 points, 6.7 assists, 5.7 boards and 1.5 steals per game over the course of his NBA career.
However, the Bruins legend has not come close to matching the expectations that were placed upon him when he came out of college.
While injuries are certainly partially to blame for Ball's disappointing NBA career, he was also struggling to live up to the hype even before the knee issues began.
That being said, Ball was showing significant signs of improvement during his inaugural campaign in Chicago, where he was shooting 42.3 percent from three-point range over 35 games.
Hopefully, Ball can stay on the floor for the remainder of the season and re-establish himself on the professional level.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.