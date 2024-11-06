Former UCLA Star Continues To Flash Brilliance For NBA Champs
It took a while for UCLA Bruins legend Jrue Holiday to finally start getting his just due on the NBA level, but now, it's finally happening.
It may have something to do with the fact that Holiday is playing for a big-market team in the Boston Celtics, who he helped lead to a championship last June.
Or maybe it's just because people are starting to finally realize he's really, really good.
The Celtics have gotten off to a 7-1 start, and much of that is due to Holiday's brilliance on both ends of the floor.
Holiday is averaging 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 29.6 minutes per game, but don't let the rather pedestrian-looking numbers fool you.
The wily veteran is shooting 50 percent from the floor, 48.7 percent from three-point range and owns a true-shooting percentage of 64.9 percent.
And keep in mind: he is currently the third banana — at best — to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Boston, and when Kristaps Porzingis is healthy, he is even further down the totem pole.
But Holiday's value goes beyond scoring. It's what he brings to the table as one of the league's most versatile defenders and his incredibly high basketball IQ.
We saw that on full display in the playoffs last year, and we are again seeing it this season. Like, for example, when Holiday torched his former Milwaukee Bucks squad with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists on 7-of-12 shooting (4-of-7 from deep) in a 119-108 win on Oct. 28.
Holiday is the perfect glue guy. He does not need the ball in his hands to be successful offensively. You can't find a mismatch against him on the other end of the floor. He also cannot be intimidated by the moment.
Perhaps too much responsibility was placed on Holiday's shoulders earlier in his NBA career when he was expected to be a top option for the Philadelphia 76ers. That isn't who he is.
Holiday is at his best when he is able to serve in a complementary role alongside other stars, and he has certainly found his niche in Beantown.
Expect to continue seeing Holiday dominate the rest of the way.
