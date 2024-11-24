Former UCLA Star Gets Brutally Honest on Criticism
You would be hard-pressed to find an NBA star whose name has been floated in trade rumors over the last year more than Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
Many felt that the former UCLA Bruins star would be traded midseason last year, but injuries prevented the Bulls from making any headway with teams in trade discussions.
There was then speculation that Chicago could move LaVine during the offseason, but the Bulls opted to hold on to the two-time All-Star.
Of course, that could have been that LaVine's value was horrendous after playing in just 25 games last season. Couple that with the fact that LaVine is on a pretty expensive contract, and it's not exactly a divine recipe for an ideal trade candidate.
But LaVine is back with a vengeance this season, averaging 22.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 34.1 minutes per game on 52.1/43.7/79.6 shooting splits.
So, about those trade rumors and all of the criticism surrounding LaVine? The 29-year-old is using all of that as fuel.
“I heard everything,” LaVine told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. “I read everything. Sometimes you gotta take that accountability and put a chip on your shoulder. There’s a lot of things people said I had to prove. I think my resume speaks for itself, the type of player I am, the type of person I am, but it is what it is. You can always turn some heads.”
And that is exactly what LaVine is doing early on in the 2024-25 campaign.
No one has ever really doubted LaVine's ability as a scorer. Even during his one season at UCLA, you could see how refined his offensive game was.
But people have pointed out his defensive limitations, and his durability has always been a hot topic of discussion. After all, LaVine has played in 70 games just once since the 2016-17 season.
LaVine's persistent injury issues have people wondering if he was worth the five-year, $215-million deal he signed in 2022.
“It’s not for me to try to make everybody like me," added LaVine. "I’m happy for what I got, what I deserved. And some people may not feel that way and you may judge it off that. But regardless, I know who I am and what I’ve done in this league.”
Hopefully, LaVine can stay on the floor and continue producing at a high level.
