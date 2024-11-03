Former UCLA Star Off To Blistering Start In NBA Season
Zach LaVine did not have a very extensive career with the UCLA Bruins. He played just one season for the school in 2013-14, averaging 9.4 points per game on 44.1/37.5/69.1 shooting splits.
However, even though LaVine was only at Pauley Pavilion for a brief time, his talent was palpable.
As a result, LaVine was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 14th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft and has had a rather successful career ever since.
The 29-year-old was ultimately traded to the Chicago Bulls in 2017 and has been in the Windy City ever since, making a couple of All-Star appearances in the process.
There were a whole lot of questions surrounding LaVine heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign due to some rampant injury issues that plagued him all of last year, but the former UCLA star has silenced any critics with a remarkable start this season.
Through his first six games, LaVine is averaging 22.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over 34.7 minutes a night while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor, 45.8 percent from three-point range and 81.5 percent from the free-throw line. That's good for a true-shooting percentage of 64.8 percent.
LaVine has buried five triples in three individual games thus far, and outside of an Oct. 30 performance against the Orlando Magic when he scored 11 points on 2-of-9 shooting, the veteran has been very consistent, registering over 20 points in five of his first six contests.
The Renton, Wa. native topped out at 30 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 28.
It certainly hasn't been an easy ride for LaVine, who tore his ACL in his third NBA season and has been littered with injuries ever since.
Since the 2016-17 campaign, LaVine has only played in 70 games once, and last season, he appeared in just 25 contests.
Trade rumors have also swirled around the guard, although his contract makes him a rather difficult sell given his medical history.
We'll see if LaVine continues to trend upward throughout the rest of the season.
He has averaged 20.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.9 assists per game throughout his NBA career.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.