Former UCLA Star is No-Brainer Warriors Trade Candidate
The Golden State Warriors looked like legitimate contenders during the early stages of the NBA season, but things have changed.
Since getting off to 12-3 start, the Warriors have gone just 8-17 and are now fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Golden State is accustomed to winning championships; not battling for a bottom seed. As a result, trades may be coming, but not the kind you may be thinking.
Both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have made it abundantly clear that the Warriors won't be sacrificing the future for an outside shot of making a playoff run this season, which means that the Dubs could be sellers at the trade deadline.
While Curry and Green obviously aren't getting moved, one player seems like a very obvious trade candidate for the Warriors: Kevon Looney.
Looney has spent his entire 10-year career in Golden State, helping the team win multiple NBA titles throughout his tenure. However, his time in the Bay Area could be coming to a close.
The former UCLA Bruins star is slated to hit free agency in the offseason, and with Looney getting sporadic playing time throughout the year, it's looking more and more like the Warriors may end up parting ways with him.
Golden State may as well recoup some value for Looney now rather than losing him for nothing on the open market, so moving him before Feb. 6 makes perfect sense for the club.
In 34 games this season, Looney is averaging 5.1 points and 6.8 rebounds over 15.9 minutes per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.
The UCLA product is still productive in spot minutes and remains a versatile defender, so there would absolutely be some teams out there willing to trade for him. Plus, he is earning just $8 million this year, so it's not like he would be a difficult salary to match.
Trading Looney may be painful for the Warriors, considering that he has been an integral part of their dynasty over the last decade, but with Golden State looking toward the future, it may finally be time to start cutting ties with remnants of the past.
