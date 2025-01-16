Former UCLA Star Would be Great Trade Addition for NBA Contender
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is finally healthy after a couple of painstaking years dealing with rampant knee issues, and now, the former UCLA star is starting to produce again.
That means the Bulls may have a chance to move him before the NBA trade deadline.
Chicago is in a weird place, as it is below .500, but is contending for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Obviously, that is more of an indictment on the competition than it is an endorsement of the Bulls, but nevertheless, here we are.
But here's the thing: Chicago would obviously be better off trading some pieces in order to secure a better draft pick rather than pursuing a pie-in-the-sky playoff run.
Ball could be one of those pieces.
The UCLA product has suddenly been playing some very stout basketball, as he is finding his range from beyond the arc and is beginning to find his groove as a distributor once again.
We know what Ball can do when he is right. He is a terrific defender with the ability to guard multiple positions, and he also isn't half-bad as an offensive threat.
That makes him a very valuable player who can generate trade interest between now and the NBA deadline on Feb. 6.
Ball is in the final year of his deal, so any team that acquires him would have no financial obligation to him beyond this season.
Of course, the catch is that the 27-year-old is earning $21.4 million this season, which could make him a difficult salary to match depending on the return.
But honestly, if a contending club is able to dump another expiring contract in exchange for Ball, who has been showing significant signs of life, it would be worth it.
It would also be worth it for the Bulls if they were able to nab a draft pick in the deal, as they are going to be losing the Bruins legend for nothing during the offseason anyway.
Ball is averaging 6.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over 20 minutes per game this season.
The former Bruin spent one season at UCLA before being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.
