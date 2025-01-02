UCLA Bruins Legend is Compelling NBA Trade Candidate
For all of the talk about the Chicago Bulls wanting to trade Zach LaVine, there is another former UCLA Bruins star who plays for the Bulls and could get dealt: Lonzo Ball.
Ball is in the final year of his deal with Chicago, so the Bulls would almost certainly like to move him before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.
Obviously, given his horrendous injury history, Ball does not quite possess the same trade value as LaVine (and LaVine's value has been doubted for the same reason).
Plus, it's going to be hard to extract significant value for a rental.
That being said, there would surely be some contenders who would be interested in Ball, who could absolutely provide some help as a facilitator and a defender.
Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times recently reported that Chicago would merely be happy to dump Ball for another expiring deal and a couple of second-round draft picks.
“A solid next few weeks from Ball could start generating some interest, especially because he is working on an expiring contract, and all the Bulls would be looking to do is swap an expiring contract as well as grabbing a few possible second rounders in the deal," Cowley wrote.
Ball has played in just 14 games this year and missed each of the previous two seasons due to persistent knee issues.
During his time on the floor during the 2024-25 campaign, the UCLA product is averaging 5.4 points, 3.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 18.2 minutes a night on 33.3/31.7/80.0 shooting splits.
Obviously, the percentages are ugly, but given that Ball is really still working his way back after missing extensive time, it's understandable, and teams may be willing to deal with it.
The 27-year-old has never been known for his scoring prowess, anyway, instead being highly regarded for his ability to distribute the basketball and defend multiple positions.
Also, Ball has a very impressive plus-11.2 net rating thus far this season. It's obviously a small sample size, but it indicates that he is doing the little things that can make him a productive member of a contender's rotation.
