Mick Cronin’s Leadership Powers UCLA’s Gritty Win Over Wisconsin
The UCLA men’s basketball team claimed a thrilling 85-83 victory over No. 18 Wisconsin at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday night, powered by standout performances from sophomore center Aday Mara and sophomore guard Sebastian Mack. Yet, it was the strategic decisions and insights from Head Coach Mick Cronin that set the tone for the Bruins’ hard-fought win.
Cronin’s postgame reflections highlighted not only the talent on display but the adaptability and mental preparation that fueled his team.
“Obviously, Wisconsin has a really good team,” Cronin said. “They’ve won five in a row in the Big Ten. … I am extremely proud of our guys. You have to stay ready and have the right attitude.”
That readiness was evident in Mara, who came off the bench to score a career-high 22 points on a perfect 7-for-7 from the field. The sophomore from Spain had seen limited action in UCLA’s previous game but responded in a big way against the Badgers.
“The time is going to come where he [Mara] is going to have that kind of game,” Cronin said. “I commend Aday for having a great attitude and dealing with not playing in the last game and being ready tonight. He changed the entire game, no question about it.”
Cronin attributed Mara’s breakout to his consistency in practice and the matchup with Wisconsin’s size, which allowed him to thrive.
“If practice was open, I'd tell you how many times I look at the stat sheet after practice and he’s 10-for-10 or 12-for-14,” Cronin said. “He hasn’t had a fair whistle much all year; tonight, he got one. That stuff matters.”
Mack also played a pivotal role, particularly in the second half, where he scored 15 of his 19 points. Cronin emphasized Mack’s ability to thrive in the physicality of Big Ten play.
“He [Mack] reminds me of Jaren Cumberland, who was a great player for me at Cincinnati,” Cronin said. “When it’s time to play and it gets chippy, he gets really good. You have to have a guy like that on your team.”
Beyond his scoring, Cronin praised Mack’s growing leadership.
“He’s growing, talking a lot more, taking responsibility,” Cronin said. “Baz and I aren’t afraid to get in somebody's face and tell them, ‘Let’s go.’ We need his toughness, and I need him to inject that into his teammates. It was obvious he was doing that tonight.”
One of Cronin’s critical decisions came in the final defensive possession, where he subbed in junior forward William Kyle III, who had not played much in the second half. Kyle delivered, blocking a potential game-winning shot.
“We wanted to switch everything,” Cronin said. “With Aday, you have to show and recover, and I didn’t want to get caught in a recovery. Will is a switch guy, and he can do it. Made me look smart.”
The win marked UCLA’s third victory over an AP-ranked opponent this season and highlighted the challenges of competing in the Big Ten.
“In leagues like this, you just have to win and get to the next one,” Cronin said. “You are always a week away from a losing streak, which we have found out, because you can play pretty good and still lose in this league.”
As the Bruins (13-6, 4-4) prepare for their next matchup against Washington on Friday, Cronin’s focus remains on growth, resilience and teamwork. His postgame remarks underscored the importance of staying ready, embracing leadership, and stepping up when the moment calls.
