REPORT: Bulls Seem Intent on Trading Former UCLA Star
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been involved in trade speculation since last year, and now, it looks like things may be coming to a head.
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner on Feb. 6, so the Bulls don't have much more time to find a deal for LaVine.
However, it seems like Chicago is aggressively trying to move him.
K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network has revealed that the Bulls will definitely be sellers, and LaVine is clearly their most valuable piece.
"Everything I’m hearing around the league remains that the Bulls are going to be sellers at the deadline," Johnson said. "Here is one thing I know for sure, this franchise is tired of being stuck in the middle. And that’s exactly where they are at this point in the season. ... They understand how deep this first-round pick is in 2025, they’d like to keep it. Thus, you keep hearing names like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic available."
LaVine is having a brilliant season, averaging 23.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 33.9 minutes per game on 51.4/45.6/81.1 shooting splits.
That is good for a true-shooting percentage of 63.9 percent, which is a career high.
Of course, talent and production is not the issue for the former UCLA star. It's his contract coupled with his checkered injury history.
LaVine is earning $43 million this year, making him a difficult salary to match. He is also slated to make $46 million next season and has a player option for $50 million on tap for the 2026-27 campaign.
He has also played 70 games just once since the 2016-17 season, mostly as a result of persistent knee issues. Last year, he appeared in only 25 contests as a result of a foot injury that ultimately required surgery.
Still, the 29-year-old is managing to generate interest from numerous teams, although the Bulls have been running into complications when it comes to finding a viable package for him.
It's definitely not going to be easy for Chicago to consummate a deal, and it may have to get a third team involved to make things work.
