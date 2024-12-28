REPORT: Former UCLA Star Could be Dealt in Massive Three-Team Trade
The Chicago Bulls trading Zach LaVine seems to becoming more of an inevitability with each passing day.
The Bulls have until the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline to move LaVine, whose trade market seems to be gaining some traction lately.
And now, we have yet another report on the situation.
Bobby Marks of ESPN has revealed that the former UCLA Bruins star could potentially be dealt in a massive three-team trade that includes Chicago, the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons.
Why? Because the Nuggets would need to find another team to take on Zeke Nnaji's contract, as the Bulls do not seem willing to do so.
Meanwhile, the Pistons may be willing to do so if the pot is sweetened.
“The Pistons are the team to watch not because it is in the market for [Brandon] Ingram, [Jimmy] Butler or Chicago Bulls' wing Zach LaVine, but because of its $14 million in salary cap space," Marks wrote. "With nearly a third of the league not allowed to take back additional salary in a trade because of apron restrictions, Detroit is in an ideal position to act as a third team, taking back contracts but with the caveat that draft picks are attached.”
Of course, LaVine would head to Denver in this potential deal.
The Nuggets have emerged as one of the top possible suitors for LaVine, who has seen his value spike over the first couple of months of the 2024-25 campaign thanks to some impressive play.
LaVine is averaging 22.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 33.3 minutes per game on 50.1/45.1/82.3 shooting splits thus far this season.
Most recently, he poured in 37 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks, going 14-of-25 from the floor while draining seven three-pointers.
The combination of LaVine's contract and injury history has served as a deterrent to teams looking to add the UCLA product, as he is earning a tick under $50 million this year and has a player option for roughly the same amount next season.
LaVine entered the league during the 2014-15 campaign and has only played in 70 games once since 2016-17 primarily due to persistent knee issues.
Last season, the 29-year-old appeared in just 25 contests as a result of a foot injury that would ultimately require surgery.
