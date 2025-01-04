REPORT: Early Bracketology Has Bruins Amongst Top Seeds
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (11-2) have revenege on their minds as they seek to get back to the big dance and play in the NCAA March Madness Tournament. With the year they have had so far, their early seeding prediction shows that this team is moving in the right direction.
According to JBR Bracketology, formerly known as Twitter, the Bruins are slated as a 4 seed in the early predictions for the 68-team layout of the NCAA Tournament. After finishing 16-17 and missing the tournament last year, the Bruins have made drastic changes in a short amount of time.
These projections were released prior to UCLA's game against Nebraska on Saturday.
Amongst the Bruins, the other three 4 seeds would be No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 7 Kansas, and No. 21 Memphis. A lot could change from now until the beginning of March, but it is a very good sign to see the Bruins already receiving national acclaim for their performances this season.
The Bruins definitely deserve that early prediction to be a 4 seed due to their current ranking as well as their strength of schedule victories so far this season. Knocking off two top 15 teams in the No. 12 Oregon and No. 14 Gonzaga have proven this team as being one of the best in the country.
With 18 games remaining in the regular season, the Bruins must continue to keep their foot on the gas, winning a majority of their remaining conference games. Earning a Big Ten title will surely make them a top three or four seed while a conference tournament championship could get them top two.
If they want to maintain a top-four seeding or even improve even higher, losing more than a few games will not be an option in this conference. According to these same rankings, there are 12 teams from the Big Ten that are slated for the tournament, and the Bruins will need to be one of those dozen.
There is no doubt that this team is built for March Madness this season, but it all depends on where it will be seeded and the teams it would face in the first few rounds of the big dance. A 4 seed would have the Bruins play a 13-seed and then possibly a five or a 12, depending on who wins.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.