REPORT: Former UCLA Star Garnering NBA Trade Interest
The Chicago Bulls have a couple of former UCLA stars that could be dealt before the NBA trade deadline in Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.
LaVine is obviously the bigger name of the two, as he is enjoying a fantastic season and could heavily help a contending team.
Ball is absolutely the lesser option, but that does not mean he isn't garnering trade interest.
NBA insider Jake Fischer has reported that Ball is definitely catching the attention of some NBA squads before the Feb. 6 deadline.
"Although Chicago's front office and ownership have repeatedly operated with a prioritize-the-playoffs mentality — even if that means getting in by way of the Play-In Tournament — rival teams have projected LaVine, fellow former All-Star Nikola Vučević and Lonzo Ball as likely trade candidates for months," Fischer wrote.
Ball is finally healthy after missing two whole seasons. In 24 games this year, the UCLA product is averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 20.5 minutes a night on 36.1/33.1/75.0 shooting splits.
Obviously, the shooting percentages are definitely off-putting, but to be fair to Ball, he is still getting his feet wet after missing so much time, and he absolutely provides value beyond scoring.
“Sources say Ball — back from long-running knee woes and effective again on an expiring contract — has generated multiple trade feelers,” Fischer wrote.
Ball is earning a tick over $21 million this season, which doesn't make him an incredibly difficult salary to match. His salary is at least considerably more manageable than LaVine's, who is making $43 million.
The question is whether or not any contender would be able to properly fit Ball into its rotation and whether or not any teams would be willing to part with any sort of asset for him.
At this point, the Bulls may be willing to accept even a late second-round pick as the primary piece in a trade, as it seems highly unlikely that Chicago will re-sign Ball.
The Bulls inked the 27-year-old to a four-year, $80-million contract in 2021, but injuries have completely derailed Ball's stay in the Windy City.
