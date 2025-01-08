REPORT: Former UCLA Star Receives Grim Trade Update
The Chicago Bulls have apparently been working the phones trying to find a trade suitor for Zach LaVine, and while things have picked up some steam, they still have been unable to gain any serious traction.
LaVine has been the subject of trade speculation since last year, but the Bulls have not found the right deal for him up until this point.
Of course, Chicago has plenty of time between now and the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline to make a move, but it may not be easy.
LaVine's contract and injury history make him somewhat of a tough sell, even if he is currently enjoying a tremendous 2024-25 campaign.
There were rumors recently that the Denver Nuggets were interested in acquiring the former UCLA Bruins star, but evidently, things have died down.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst has provided an update on the LaVine-to-Denver talks, calling discussions "dormant for now."
A potential deal between the Bulls and the Nuggets would have featured Michael Porter Jr. heading back to Chicago in return, but thus far, the two sides have not reached an agreement.
Obviously, there are still several weeks remaining for talks to resurface, but again, LaVine is not exactly an easy trade piece.
The 29-year-old is due just under $50 million for this season and has a player option for roughly the same amount next year, and the general consensus is that he will exercise it.
LaVine has been brilliant this season, averaging 23.1 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds over 33.6 minutes per game on 50.9/44.7/81.1 shooting splits. Most recently, he poured in 35 points, 10 boards and eight dimes in a comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs.
The UCLA product entered the NBA as a 13th overall pick in 2014 and spent the first three years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He was traded to the Bulls in June 2017 and has remained in the Windy City ever since, earning a couple of All-Star selections.
LaVine's talent has never been in question, but his ability to stay on the floor has always been a major sticking point. Since playing in every game during his sophomore campaign in 2015-16, LaVine has appeared in 70 games just once.
