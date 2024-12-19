REPORT: Former UCLA Star Could Get Traded to NBA Title Contender
It seems to be only a matter of time before the Chicago Bulls trade Zach LaVine.
LaVine is currently in his eighth season with the Bulls, and while he has certainly had a good run in the Windy City, it appears that he may have worn out his welcome.
That's not to say that LaVine hasn't played well, as the former UCLA Bruins star is averaging 21.7 points per game on 50.1/42.8/80.0 shooting splits.
However, Chicago is attempting to complete a rebuild, and it's hard to do that with LaVine, who has two years and hefty money remaining on his deal, on the roster.
The problem is that the trade market for LaVine has been moving at a snail's pace, and that's thanks to teams being hesitant to take on the two-time All-Star's contract.
But apparently, a contender has emerged as a potential suitor for the UCLA product.
Tony Adams and Sam Amick of The Athletic have reported that the Denver Nuggets have expressed serious interest in LaVine and are hoping to put him alongside of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in their quest to win another NBA championship.
"League sources say the focus on LaVine in recent discussions is significant, with the Nuggets interested in the 29-year-old who is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season," Adams and Amick wrote. "LaVine, a two-time All-Star, is owed $43 million this season, $45.9 million next season and has a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-27 campaign."
LaVine remains one of the game's smoothest scorers, but his biggest issue — other than his shoddy defense—is his inability to stay on the floor.
The Renton, Wa. native has played 70 games just once since the 2016-17 campaign, primarily due to persistent knee issues.
Last year, however, LaVine appeared in just 25 contests as a result of a foot injury that ultimately required surgery.
The Nuggets won a title two years ago but were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs last spring and have been inconsistent thus far during the 2024-25 campaign.
If anyone can afford to gamble on LaVine, it's Denver.
