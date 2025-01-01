REPORT: Major NBA Trade Would Pair UCLA Legend With Stephen Curry
The Zach LaVine trade market is really starting to get cooking.
It's becoming increasingly likely that the Chicago Bulls are going to trade LaVine before the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline, and more and more suitors are emerging.
LaVine will be one of the hottest names on the block over the next five weeks, as his strong showing over the first two-plus months of the 2024-25 season is turning some heads.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers were initially viewed as the top two potential destinations for the former UCLA Bruins star, and recently, the Sacramento Kings even threw their hats into the ring.
Now, another Western Conference power may be entering the LaVine sweepstakes.
The Golden State Warriors.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has reported that the Warriors have inquired about LaVine, as they are in dire need of another scorer alongside of Stephen Curry.
Golden State got off to a strong 12-3 start this year, but has since gone just 4-13 to plummet all the way to 10th in the standings.
As crazy as it sounds given their history, offense has been a major issue for the Warriors, as they rank just 22nd in the league in offensive efficiency.
Outside of Curry, the Dubs have struggled to get prolific, efficient scoring from any of their other players, with Jonathan Kuminga coming in as the second-leading scorer averaging 16.8 points per game on rather pedestrian 44.8/31.8/64.2 shooting splits.
LaVine, on the other hand, is registering a robust 22 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 33.4 minutes a night while shooting 49.9 percent from the floor, 44.7 percent from three-point range and 81.4 percent from the free-throw line.
The UCLA product saw his trade market stall up until recently, with rival teams expressing concern over his contract and checkered injury history.
However, LaVine has been able to remain healthy thus far this season and is enjoying the most efficient year of his career to date, boasting a true-shooting percentage of 63.4 percent.
The Warriors definitely have some pieces that would interest the Bulls in a potential trade, but the problem could ultimately be matching LaVine's $50 million salary.
