REPORT: Major Update on Trade Talks Involving Former UCLA Star
The Chicago Bulls are almost certainly going to trade Zach LaVine at some point. It's more a matter of "when" than "if."
Of course, moving LaVine and his bloated contract with not be easy given the former UCLA Bruins star's incredibly checkered injury history.
That's why the Bulls were unable to trade him last year, and it's also why Chicago ultimately held on to him through the offseason.
But with the February trade deadline approaching, LaVine trade speculation is once again starting to heat up, but the Bulls are still having difficulty finding a trade partner.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype included LaVine as one of his "top NBA trade candidates for the 2024=25 season." Scotto reported Chicago's asking price for LaVine is still a bit too high.
"Thus far, multiple executives who’ve spoken to the Bulls say Chicago still has asking prices that are 'too high' for LaVine and [Nikola] Vucevic, given their contracts," Scotto wrote. "If both players continue their torrid paces, will a playoff contender believe adding either player could be the missing piece to a deep playoff run? That’s the question Chicago is willing to wait for the answer."
LaVine has gotten to an incredibly hot start this season, averaging 21.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 33.4 minutes per game on 51.0/42.9/82.5 shooting splits.
Both his field-goal percentage and three-point percentage are the best marks of his career, which has led to LaVine boasting a gaudy true-shooting percentage of 63.9 percent, which is also a lifetime high.
Of course, LaVine's talent and production has never been in question. His health, however, has been.
For example, the 29-year-old played in just 25 games last season, and he has played in 70 games just once since the 2015-16 campaign.
Knee issues have plagued LaVine for much of his career, and while he made back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2020-21 and 2021-22, rival teams are obviously leery of the situation.
LaVine is earning $43 million this year and is slated to make $46 million in 2025-26. He also has a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign.
The Renton, Wa. native spent one season at UCLA in 2013-14.
We'll see if LaVine ends up on the move at some point over the next couple of years.
