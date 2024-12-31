REPORT: New NBA Team Emerges as Trade Suitor for Former UCLA Star
It may be only a matter of time before the Chicago Bulls trade Zach LaVine.
The Bulls have until the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline to move LaVine, who is enjoying a spectacular 2024-25 campaign.
The question is, where will the former UCLA Bruins star go?
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers have widely been considered the top two potential destinations for LaVine, although there have been some complications in getting a deal done.
But it seems inevitable that other teams will throw their hats into the LaVine sweepstakes, and a rather surprising club may be emerging as a landing spot.
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN has reported that the Sacramento Kings have inquired about LaVine in an effort to "change things up."
The Kings have been one of the league's more disappointing squads this season, as they are just 13-19 and recently fired head coach Mike Brown.
Sacramento would certainly represent a strange destination for LaVine, as it doesn't seem like the UCLA product would solve its biggest issue.
The Kings actually rank seventh in the NBA in offensive efficiency, and offense is LaVine's specialty. Where LaVine struggles, though, is on the defensive end, and that is where Sacramento ranks just 17th in the league.
LaVine is averaging 22 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 33.4 minutes per game on 49.9/44.7/81.4 shooting splits this season, so there is no question that he would boost the Kings — or any team — if he were acquired by them.
But it may not be in Sacramento's best interest as a whole to land LaVine, who is making a tick under $50 million this year and has a player option for roughly the same amount next season.
The 29-year-old also has a very concerning injury history and has played in 70 games just once since the 2016-17 campaign.
Last season, LaVine appeared in only 25 contests due to a foot injury that required surgery.
The Kings may actually be better off selling off some pieces rather than trying to bring in LaVine, who probably wouldn't be too happy playing for a team outside of playoff contention anyway.
