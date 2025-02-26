Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reflects on Fellow UCLA Legend Bill Walton
Basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton were rivals on the hardwood, but they shared a common connection in that they were both UCLA Bruins.
The most notable matchup between the two was their meeting in the 1977 Western Conference Finals, Abdul-Jabbar's second year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Walton and his Portland Trailblazers swept the Lakers to reach the NBA Finals to win Portland's first and only NBA title.
Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance for UCLA's game against Ohio State on Sunday, a game that honored his friend Walton's life and legacy. Walton died of cancer last May.
Abdul-Jabbar reflected on Walton in an interview with CBS Sports' Tiffany Blackmon during the game.
"Well, of course, my memories of him [Walton] as a professional athlete are very strong," the Hall of Famer said. "When he played for Portland, they were a really tough team and won the world championship. And that's what he did while he had done well when he was here at UCLA. He really understood the game, he loved the game and he enjoyed sharing it with everybody."
Abdul-Jabbar recalled one of their memorable clashes.
"Size-wise, I had a little bit of an advantage," he said. "I tried to take advantage of that. And we had some games -- there was one game we played on television, and I scored 50-something points, and everybody thought it was because I didn't like Bill, and it had nothing to do with it. We were trying to win the game."
Fans packed Pauley Pavilion to not only cheer on their Bruins but to celebrate Walton, who didn't want a funeral. As UCLA coach Mick Cronin put it, the day served as an opportunity to honor the legend and basketball Hall of Famer in a manner that UCLA was unable to after his passing.
"I think Bill's love for the game and his gift of gab and his love of people, all of those things combined to make him an ideal broadcaster, and I really enjoyed listening to his broadcasts because he was informed and he had a sense of humor,' Abdul-Jabbar said. "And that's so important."
The game, of course, ended fittingly, as UCLA bested the Buckeyes, 69-61.
