Stars of the Game in UCLA's Season Opener
UCLA had plenty to be happy about in its season opening stomping of Rider.
From a fan perspective, the Bruins faithful got a taste of what this team looks like with all its new pieces on the floor together. And UCLA didn't disappoint.
Let's take a look at some of the standout Bruin performances.
F Tyler Bilodeau
The transfer forward certainly met expectations in his Bruin debut scoring 18 points while adding six boards in his outing on Monday night. Defensively, he had a block and two steals, a sign of great things to come from the two-way big man.
Bilodeau struggled from deep, going 0-of-3 on the night, but those shots will fall as the season goes on.
G Dylan Andrews
The returning junior showed why fans were excited to have Andrews back this season, as the veteran guard turned in 14 points and dished out six assists.
He was 2-of-7 from 3-point land, a decent performance from beyond the arc for a season opener.
G Eric Daily Jr.
Daily displayed his versatility in Monday's win
The transfer guard was effective on the boards with eight rebounds to show for it, a near double-double as he scored 9 points.
He made one triple to contribute to his scoring total.
Defensively, Daily finished with a steal and a block.
G Kobe Johnson
Johnson, another highly sought-after transfer for the Bruins, also had an all-around showing, scoring 12 points, pulling down eight rebounds and distributing the ball out for three assists. He did all of this while playing a team-high 30 minutes in the win.
G Sebastian Mack
Perhaps the most underrated player on this list, Mack, shined in the Bruins' season opener, totaling 12 points off the bench. He was particularly effective from deep, having gone 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.
Despite coming in off the bench, Mack saw the floor for 24 minutes, the third-most of any Bruin in the contest.
It's clear Mack is looking to take the next step as a sophomore, a contributor who can come in as a spark plug when called upon. He will certainly be an underrated asset to watch this year.
