UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Allegedly Breaks Pre-Draft Record
As the NBA Draft process gets going, former UCLA big man Adem Bona is looking to make his professional dream become a reality. Bona took on more of a leadership role this past season for the Bruins, even if things didn't work out so well for the team overall.
He declared for the draft and was invited to the NBA Draft Combine. However, he seems to be making waves on his own. Reportedly during a private workout with a club, Bona broke the record for vertical jump, exceeding Keon Johnson's record 48-inch jump back in 2021.
While these results don't typically mean much when it comes to how the player will perform on the court, they can help him get drafted. If a team's front office puts more stock into these pre-draft measurements, Bona may have helped himself out a lot.
Last season with the Bruins, Bona averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He played in 33 games for the Bruins this past year, giving him more experience to have heading into the NBA.
Bona will likely be a second-round pick or undrafted free agent signing but his dream will likely come true. He has the skills to become a valuable member of a team but just needs to find the right developmental spot to really hone in on his abilities.
