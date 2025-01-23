UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Best When Lights are Brightest and More
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a look at the impressive play from the Bruins (13-6, 4-4) against ranked teams and recognizes a few key players that have bounced back with impressive performances over the past few games.
You can watch the episode below:
After its 85-83 win over the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (15-4, 5-3) on Tuesday night, UCLA is now 3-1 this season against ranked opponents. It had previously beaten No. 12 Oregon on the road and the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at a neutral site at the end of December.
Despite losing four-straight games to start the month of January, the Bruins have played their best ball this season against teams with a number next to their name. They have shown tendancies of playing up or down to their competition, but continue to come up clutch against the top teams.
Three of the Bruins' next six games will be against ranked Big Ten teams, and their track record to this point bodes well in those contests. Not to mention, two of those games are at home where UCLA is 10-1 this season, their only loss at Pauley Pavilion coming by 19 points to then-No. 24 Michigan.
To gut out these Top 25 wins, the Bruins require not only their stars, but role players that have shown in the biggest moments. Prior to the most recent success, UCLA had lost four-straight and junior guard Dylan Andrews had a rough stretch with not much production over that stretch.
Andrews is a player that did not have a great start to the season but is gradually growing into a rising star. During the Bruins' current two-game win streak, Andrews has a combined 22 points, 10 assists, and three steals. He has turned a corner for the better and is a major asset to this team.
Another player that turned on the gas in UCLA's win over the Badgers was sophomore center Aday Mara with a career-high 22 points, five rebounds, and two blocks. It marks the best game of his collegiate career and proves that he has what it takes to be successful against top conference teams.
Prior to his breakout performance, Mara had just 12 points over his last six games, including not playing a minute against the Iowa Hawkeyes last weekend. He responded with a dominant performance, giving this program more confidence in their ability to control the paint.
The Bruins will hit the road and travel north to face a familiar foe in the Washington Huskies (10-8, 1-6), a team they had previously played this season. UCLA beat the Huskies by 11 at home for its first-ever Big Ten win in program history and will seek the series sweep on Friday night.
