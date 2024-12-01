UCLA Legend Has Been Defensive Demon Upon Injury Return
UCLA Bruins legend Lonzo Ball has had a rough last few years.
The Chicago Bulls guard did not play at all during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 NBA seasons due to persistent knee injuries that kept him out of action.
He finally returned this year, only for a wrist injury to knock him out of commission.
But Ball recently made his way back to the floor and is already making a major impact for the Bulls.
In his first two contests back from the wrist issue, Ball has already accumulated six steals, with four of them coming during Chicago's loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Ball was known for his defensive prowess at UCLA, and his chops on that end of the floor carried over onto the NBA level immediately. So, the fact that he still has defensive savvy should not come as much of a surprise.
The 27-year-old was originally selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.
He spent his first couple of seasons with the Lakers but was a rather significant disappointment. He was then ultimately traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles in July 2019.
After spending two years with the Pelicans, Ball signed with the Bulls, where he proceeded to play in just 35 games during his debut campaign before succumbing to knee issues.
Ball is not a star by any means, but he definitely brings a considerable amount to the table. He is a terrific passer and a solid facilitator, and his defense obviously remains a constant.
The good news is that the Bruins product is still relatively young and has plenty of time to get his feet set underneath him so long as he stays healthy.
He famously had a spectacular season at UCLA in 2016-17, where he drew comparisons to Jason Kidd and was viewed by some as the best prospect in that draft class.
It certainly hasn't turned out that way for Ball, but he still has a chance to forge a successful NBA career. Especially if he utilizes defense as his calling card.
