UCLA Bruins Legend Seems Like Obvious Trade Candidate
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love officially became trade eligible on Sunday, and with the Heat potentially moving Jimmy Butler at some point this season, Love seems like an obvious candidate to become available.
Yes, Miami is firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, but the marriage between Butler and the Heat appears to be cracking with his contract status in doubt.
This could ultimately be a case of Miami cleaning house, in which case Love would absolutely represent a viable trade target to a fair amount of NBA contenders.
The UCLA Bruins legend is certainly not the player he once was, as he is averaging just 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over 11.8 minutes per game this season while shooting 36.7 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from 3-point range. He has also appeared in just 13 contests.
Still, Love could definitely help a team in need of a floor-spacing big man.
The 36-year-old spent one season at UCLA during the 2007-08 campaign, registering 17.5 points and 10.6 boards a night.
He was then selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the fifth overall pick of the 2008 NBA Draft (he was immediately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves).
It didn't take long for Love to establish himself as one of the top offensive threats in basketball, as he made an All-Star appearance in his third season after posting 20.2 points and 15.2 rebounds per game on 47.0/41.7/85.0 shooting splits.
Love spent the first six years of his career with the Timberwolves, earning three All-Star selections before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the summer of 2014.
The former Bruins star then proceeded to help lead Cleveland to four straight NBA Finals appearances, assisting in guiding the Cavs to a championship during the 2015-16 campaign.
He didn't quite record the same numbers with the Cavaliers as he did with the Wolves, but he was a critical part of their success.
Cleveland waived Love midway through the 2022-23 season, and he went on to sign with the Heat and would be part of their run to the NBA Finals in 2023 when they ultimately fell to the Denver Nuggets in five games.
