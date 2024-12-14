UCLA Bruins Must Avoid Major Trap Against Arizona
The UCLA Bruins are coming off of a spectacular win over the Oregon Ducks, giving them their first win over a ranked opponent on the season.
Overall, UCLA has won seven games in a row following its flop against New Mexico during its second game of the season and appears to be establishing itself as a major threat in the Big Ten and in the country in general.
Now, the Bruins have a matchup with the Arizona Wildcats on tap Saturday afternoon, a game that looked a heck of a lot more menacing when the schedule was first released.
However, Arizona is just 4-4 on the year and has not beaten anyone of significance thus far. As a matter of fact, all four of the Wildcats' losses have come at the hands of power conference opponents.
But here's the thing: an argument can be made that Arizona is a heck of a lot better than its record indicates, which is why this is a major trap game for UCLA.
The Wildcats have lost to Wisconsin, Duke, Oklahoma and West Virginia. While Arizona didn't look particularly good in those defeats, those are hardly embarrassing losses, and at some point, the Wildcats are going to beat a strong opponent. They are a talented group, after all.
The Bruins must avoid becoming that opponent, particularly on the heels of just breaking back into the top 25.
UCLA has really been emerging and finally appears to be gelling after importing four transfers during the offseason. Perhaps that was the issue against New Mexico back on Nov. 8. Whatever the case may be, the Bruins appear to have rectified the problem.
However, a loss to Arizona would absolutely represent a significant step back for UCLA after making so much progress over the last month.
Heading into the season, there was quite a bit of hype around the Bruins. As a matter of fact, a legitimate argument can be made that this was the most touted UCLA group since Lonzo Ball's lone season at Pauley Pavilion back in the 2016-17 campaign.
This Bruins squad is very gifted. They need to show it against the Wildcats on Saturday by sending a message.
