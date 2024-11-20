UCLA Coach Opens Up on Bruins' Frustrating Schedule
The UCLA Bruins will be hosting Idaho State at Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday night, marking a rather uninteresting non-conference game on UCLA's home floor.
And that's just the way it is today.
Gone is the era of two top college basketball teams from separate conferences battling in a hostile environment. Now, most big games between non-conference squads are played at neutral locations, which has certainly made things less entertaining for the fans.
Bruins coach Mick Cronin was asked about the subject this week, and he doesn't see those types of contests ever returning.
“The era of home-and-home nonconference games, I mean, how many have you seen?” Cronin told reporters on Tuesday. “A few. And they were on the back end of the contracts — they’re not going to be renewed, probably.”
It's a sad reality, but it's the truth.
Due to the advent of NIL deals, what used to be heated non-conference showdowns are no longer going to be played at Pauley Pavilion. They will be hosted at neutral sites due to fundraisers.
“There’s a promoter involved, the money gets disbursed,” Cronin said. “You can figure it out from there. There’s a reason everybody’s doing it.”
For example, UCLA faced New Mexico on Nov. 8 in Henderson, Nevada.
New Mexico is not exactly known as a powerhouse (even though the Bruins lost), but even that game was held at a neutral location.
College basketball—and college sports in general — is definitely different in 2024. Some things are certainly better, but there is no question that it got worse in other aspects, too.
From a fan perspective, not being able to attend those exciting non-conference home games throughout the regular season (the last time UCLA hosted one was against Villanova three years ago) is definitely disappointing.
But such is the way in the NCAA.
Meanwhile, the Bruins have gotten off to a 3-1 start, most recently hammering Lehigh by a score of 85-45 last Friday.
UCLA entered the season ranked 22nd in the country, but its loss to New Mexico dropped it out of the top 25 entirely.
