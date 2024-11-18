UCLA Hoops Still Effected by New Mexico Loss Despite Two-Game Surge
UCLA men's basketball has responded admirably to its upset loss to New Mexico earlier this month, stringing toether back-to-back blowout wins, both of which were by at least 30 points.
Even so, the program isn't receiving recognition, as the national media seems to still be hung up on the Bruins' fall to New Mexico.
UCLA was left off the Associated Press Top 25 rankings again this week and didn't even receive a single vote.
What had been the No. 22-ranked team in the country just weeks ago isn't even being considered one of the top 25 teams, which is rather surprising given the nature of its latest wins.
Sure, Boston University and Lehigh are mid-major programs and wins against them aren't anything to write home about, but the manner in which the Bruins blew them out should be recognized.
The Bruins held both teams under 50 points, as their defense has become elite, regardless of the competition.
On the other hand, there are many more deserving teams of a top-25 spot, given their level of competition. UCLA has yet to even face a ranked opponent.
There is still much the Bruins have to prove to make their way back into the rankings. And unfortunately for them, it will be almost a month until they face an opponent that is currently ranked. That will be their meeting with No. 9 Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 14.
All UCLA can do until then is try to continue to improve. The Bruins won't be facing high-level competition until Big Ten play starts next month, and in order to be ready for that level of play, they have to continue to develop with each game until then.
That will start on the defensive end, an area that, as previously mentioned, UCLA has thrived in as of late. Through its last two wins, the Bruins have forced a total of 38 turnovers, 27 of which came in their victory over Boston.
UCLA will look to continue its defensive dominance when it hosts Idaho State on Wednesday, its third straight game at home. It will remain home for its three succeeding games.
