UCLA's Andrews Drops Season-High Against Prairie View A&M
The UCLA Bruins had their way against Prairie View A&M on Tuesday, defeating the Panthers by a final score of 111-75. The Bruins had strong command throughout the entire game, and one player stood above the rest all game long, and that was junior guard Dylan Andrews.
Andrews dropped a season-high in points, finishing with 21, while also adding two defensive rebounds and six assists, which tied his season-high in that department. On the back of Andrews and UCLA junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, who finished with 18 points, UCLA cruised to its ninth consecutive win. It is the first team in the Big Ten to reach 10 wins on the season.
Tuesday's game marked Andrews' fourth game in the Bruins' last five contests in which he finished with double figures in scoring. It served as a major bounce-back from his underwhelming outing against Oregon, in which he scored just 4 points.
Andrews did not miss any means of confidence from Tuesday's showdown, also displaying discipline with just one turnover -- he had been averaging more than two going into the contest.
Andrews drilled three out of four 3-pointers and went 8-for-12 from the field overall. The Bruins' 3-point shooting makes were under 50%, given the number of opportunities that they had. Andrews made sure he did his part when it came to carrying the team on the offensive front.
This type of production has not been uncommon in Andrews' games since coming to UCLA. Now in his third year with the squad, he is on pace to set new highs in average points scored per game and 3-point efficiency.
Last season, Andrews started in 32 games and averaged 12.9 points per game. And now, following his 21-point performance, he is already third on the team in points per game with 9.7. If Andrews keeps up the kind of production he found in Tuesday's game, his junior season may be his best yet since joining UCLA.
Andrews and the Bruins now shift their focus to North Carolina, which they will face on Saturday. UCLA will be looking to push its winning streak to double digits.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.